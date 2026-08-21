Chilling Discoveries: Expanding Platelet Storage and Cancer Vaccine Breakthrough

In the latest wave of health developments, researchers have made progress in extending the usability of blood platelets, potentially revolutionizing their storage and availability. New findings suggest that chilling platelets can preserve them for weeks instead of days.

In another promising breakthrough, pharmaceutical giants Moderna and Merck have developed a revolutionary cancer vaccine that shows potential in preventing the recurrence of melanoma. Preliminary data indicates a significant reduction in melanoma spread, paving the way for new treatment options.

These advancements underscore the rapid strides in the healthcare sector, highlighting notable innovations that may soon transform patient care and disease management across the globe.