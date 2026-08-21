U.S. Tightens Sanctions on Cuba Amid Rising Tensions

The United States escalated its sanctions on Cuba, designating three officials linked to a state-run group fostering ties with foreign activists and nine state enterprises in metals, mining, and construction.

The move targets the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) leadership, accused by Secretary of State Marco Rubio of fostering subversive networks in the U.S. under the guise of cultural exchanges.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez countered, asserting the sanctions hinder Cuba's economy and basic service provision, citing these moves as a deliberate attempt to block crucial supplies.