U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a severe warning regarding economic consequences for any country providing assistance to Iran as the United States, in association with Israel, seeks to resolve a conflict that erupted nearly six months ago. The conflict has claimed thousands of lives and rattled global markets due to Iran's assertion of its ability to impede shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, responsible for a significant portion of the world's oil trade.

Despite two attempted ceasefires in April and June, which aimed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and move towards conflict resolution, both ceased, and Israel has largely pulled back. Trump's social media message on Wednesday promised 'Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale,' a continuation of Iran's battle against economic sanctions since 1979.

In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi accused Trump of diverting from America's domestic financial woes, including national debt and increasing interest rates. Meanwhile, China, a significant consumer of Iranian oil, advocated for diplomatic measures while other nations like the UAE halted trade with Iran following alleged missile incidents. Talks on Hormuz are ongoing, but tensions remain high, with Trump's objectives remaining unfulfilled.