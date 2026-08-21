Tension at the Strait of Hormuz: Shipping Numbers Drop Amid Regional Uncertainty

Ship crossings at the Strait of Hormuz were down, reflecting regional tensions and stalled US-Iran peace talks. Data showed a significant decrease in traffic, particularly in large crude oil and LNG carriers, with only a small number of ships transiting through this crucial waterway for global commodities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 08:10 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 08:10 IST
Tension at the Strait of Hormuz: Shipping Numbers Drop Amid Regional Uncertainty

Ship crossings at the critical Strait of Hormuz chokepoint saw a marked decrease on Thursday compared to the day prior, as initial shipping data indicated. This drop underscores increasing apprehension over shipping risks in the Middle East amid ongoing US-Iran peace talks that remain unresolved.

The shipping tally revealed that just seven commodity vessels made the passage on Thursday, representing half of Wednesday’s count, according to data from Kpler. Of these vessels, four were entering while three were exiting the crucial waterway, which handles nearly a fifth of the world’s crude oil and liquefied natural gas movements.

No major crude oil carriers or LNG tankers were recorded among the transiting ships. Nevertheless, one very large gas carrier, transporting propane and butane, did pass through Hormuz along the Iranian route, as shown by the data.

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