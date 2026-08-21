China's Strategic Fiscal Measures: Boosting Domestic Demand

China, navigating the challenges of a slowing economy, plans new fiscal policies to bolster growth, as Vice Finance Minister Liao Min announced. This includes greater fiscal expenditure directed at stimulating domestic consumption and households.

Liao emphasized the continuity of macroeconomic policies while highlighting the need for fiscal stability over time at a press meet. Coordinating fiscal, monetary, and industrial policies is central to China's strategy, with new fiscal-financial support measures being prepped for release later this year.

The Finance Ministry revealed expanded loan interest subsidies for small businesses and consumers to reignite domestic demand, amidst infrastructure-focused fiscal spending commitments. China is determined to keep its monetary policy flexible and enhance fiscal management while maintaining an iron discipline over local government debts.