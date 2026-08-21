Evergrande's Fall: A Turning Point in China's Real Estate Market

A court in Guangzhou has accepted the bankruptcy liquidation case of Hengda Real Estate Group, part of China Evergrande Group. This follows the sentencing of Evergrande's founder to life imprisonment, highlighting the company's inability to repay its debts and escalating its financial woes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 10:10 IST
Evergrande's Fall: A Turning Point in China's Real Estate Market

The Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court has accepted a bankruptcy liquidation case against Hengda Real Estate Group, a pivotal unit of the embattled China Evergrande Group, according to an official court statement released Friday.

The court confirmed that the liquidation application was submitted by the Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank, citing Hengda Real Estate's inability to repay its debts and the insufficiency of its assets to meet liabilities.

In a related development, the founder of China Evergrande Group, once the most indebted property developer worldwide, was sentenced to life imprisonment. This sentence comes five years after the company’s collapse, which significantly impacted China's economy and financial markets.

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