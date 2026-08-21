Evergrande's Fall: A Turning Point in China's Real Estate Market

The Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court has accepted a bankruptcy liquidation case against Hengda Real Estate Group, a pivotal unit of the embattled China Evergrande Group, according to an official court statement released Friday.

The court confirmed that the liquidation application was submitted by the Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank, citing Hengda Real Estate's inability to repay its debts and the insufficiency of its assets to meet liabilities.

In a related development, the founder of China Evergrande Group, once the most indebted property developer worldwide, was sentenced to life imprisonment. This sentence comes five years after the company’s collapse, which significantly impacted China's economy and financial markets.