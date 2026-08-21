Cautious Optimism: Shanghai Stock Stays Steady Amid Global Uncertainty
The Shanghai stock benchmark showed minimal change on Friday, while Hong Kong shares experienced slight gains. Investors are optimistic about potential fiscal support domestically, despite waiting for new international market catalysts after a global bond selloff.
The Shanghai stock benchmark remained largely steady on Friday, mirroring investor caution. Despite the lack of significant movement, Hong Kong shares edged upward.
Domestic investors maintained hope for additional fiscal support to bolster economic confidence, with recent global events triggering a mixed market response.
As global markets awaited new triggers following a global bond selloff, investors showed resilience, balancing domestic optimism with international uncertainties.