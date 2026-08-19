Unitree's Skyrocketing Shanghai Debut

Chinese humanoid robot maker Unitree is experiencing a major surge in stock value, set to open more than 600% higher on its Shanghai trading debut. Its stock is expected to open at around 1,100 yuan per share, significantly higher than its IPO price of 150.8 yuan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 06:56 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 06:56 IST
Unitree's Skyrocketing Shanghai Debut
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Unitree, a prominent player in the Chinese humanoid robotics sector, is poised for an impressive debut on the Shanghai stock market. The company's shares are set to open at an astounding 1,100 yuan, escalating over 600% from their initial public offering (IPO) price of 150.8 yuan per share.

This surge reflects increasing investor enthusiasm and confidence in Unitree's technological innovations and market position. As the Chinese yuan trades at approximately 6.7426 to the dollar, the stock price in U.S. currency translates to $163.14.

Unitree's successful market entry underscores the growing interest in robotics and technological advancements within the economy, marking a significant milestone for the company in the competitive field of humanoid robotics.

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