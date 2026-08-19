Unitree's Shanghai Stock Surge: Unprecedented IPO Opening

Unitree, a Chinese humanoid robot manufacturer, is set for a massive debut on the Shanghai stock market, with its shares anticipated to open over 600% higher. The opening price is projected at approximately 1,100 yuan ($163.14), significantly surpassing its initial public offering price of 150.8 yuan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 06:57 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 06:57 IST
Unitree's Shanghai Stock Surge: Unprecedented IPO Opening
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Unitree, the prominent Chinese humanoid robot manufacturer, is poised for a staggering debut on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The company's shares are expected to launch more than 600% higher compared to their IPO price.

Based on market projections, the stock is likely to open at around 1,100 yuan, which translates to approximately $163.14, a remarkable increase from its initial public offering price of 150.8 yuan per share.

The surge in Unitree’s stock price reflects significant investor interest and confidence in the company’s future within the burgeoning robotics industry in China.

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