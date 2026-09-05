Anthropic pushes back IPO timeline, eyes mid-October launch

Claude maker Anthropic has reportedly delayed the launch of its initial public offering (IPO), with the artificial intelligence (AI) company now expected to begin marketing the IPO in mid-October, reported Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter. The company had been expected to publicly file its IPO prospectus as early as next week. However, the filing is now expected in late September, two of the people said, while cautioning that the timeline and other details remain subject to change.

“Anthropic is expected to begin marketing its initial public offering in mid-October at ​the earliest and complete the listing days before the U.S. midterm elections in November,” it said. The AI company is seeking to finalise over USD 10 billion revolving credit facility as part of its IPO process. “Anthropic is looking to finalise a USD 15 billion revolving credit facility, after which analysts, including those at banks involved in the financing, are ⁠expected to meet with the company, one of the people said,” the report said.

Anthropic had been reportedly in talks to expand the facility to USD 15 billion, said Reuters, citing Bloomberg. The IPO is expected to be among the most closely watched public offerings, as investors seek exposure to the fast-growing artificial intelligence sector.

“It could come alongside potential listings from other AI companies, including OpenAI. Elon Musk's SpaceX (SPCX.O), opens new tab went public in June at a record USD 1.77 trillion valuation,” Reuters said, adding “Morgan Stanley, ⁠Goldman Sachs, ​JPMorgan and Citi are among the banks working with ​Anthropic on the IPO.” The delay pushes back what some investors have speculated could be a USD 2 trillion listing, potentially making it one of the largest IPOs ever and a major test of public-market appetite for the fast-growing artificial intelligence sector.

Furthermore, the IPO timelines can often shift as companies navigate market conditions, regulatory reviews and other preparations. Companies typically leave a few weeks between analyst meetings and the public release of an IPO prospectus. However, “Anthropic ​is expected to ​have a tighter window ⁠because analysts already know the company well,” Reuters reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. (ANI)