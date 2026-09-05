19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026: A Cinematic Convergence

The 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026 will unfold from September 16-18, gathering filmmakers, artists, and enthusiasts from around the world. Under the leadership of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the event will bring international cinema, cultural exchange, and professional networking to Noida Film City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-09-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 14:58 IST
19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026: A Cinematic Convergence
19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026 to Open on September 16 at Noida Film City. Image Credit: ANI

Noida is preparing to host a significant cultural event as the 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026 opens on September 16 at Noida Film City. Spanning three days, the festival will gather filmmakers, actors, and cinephiles from India and abroad, promoting international engagement through cinema and art.

Under the chairmanship of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, the event will serve as an international platform for cinema enthusiasts to foster cultural exchange and professional networking. Attendees can expect a diverse program including film screenings, seminars, workshops, and networking opportunities.

Dr. Marwah emphasizes the festival's role in bridging cultures through film, envisioning Noida as a hub for media and creative industries. With participation from over a hundred countries, the festival stands as a testament to cinema's unifying power, turning Noida into a global meeting ground for the film community.

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