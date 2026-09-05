GIFT IFSC: The Rising Pillar of India's Global Financial Integration

GIFT IFSC is fortifying its status as a key player in international finance, crucial for India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. It has recently mobilized USD 54.2 billion, signifying its growing influence in global financial intermediation. GIFT IFSC's robust ecosystem attracts international capital and trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 15:01 IST
GIFT IFSC: The Rising Pillar of India's Global Financial Integration
Sanjay Kaul (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sanjay Kaul, Managing Director and Group CEO of GIFT City, emphasized the expanding role of GIFT IFSC as an international financial center. With India eyeing its Viksit Bharat 2047 goals, the importance of mobilizing overseas capital has never been more critical.

Recent developments have seen significant overseas fund mobilization through GIFT IFSC, with USD 54.2 billion raised, spurred by the Reserve Bank of India's open window for capital raising. This underscores GIFT IFSC's growing capability as a global financial intermediary.

Kaul highlighted the crucial need for platforms like GIFT IFSC to channel international savings into India, a necessity given the estimated USD 10–15 trillion funding for India's future vision. He attributed the center's success to its strong regulatory framework and growing international trust.

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