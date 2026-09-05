Foxconn's Record Sales Surge in AI-Driven Boom

Taiwanese manufacturing titan Foxconn reports a significant annual increase of 51.98% in August sales, propelled by strong AI application demand. Despite a dip in some divisions, overall growth continues as the third quarter promises peak performance for Foxconn and other tech suppliers like Largan Precision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 17:21 IST
Foxconn's Record Sales Surge in AI-Driven Boom
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Taiwan's manufacturing powerhouse, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, renowned globally as Foxconn, has posted an impressive 51.98% year-on-year surge in consolidated sales for August, reaching NT$921.77 billion (US$29.14 billion). This dramatic rise is attributed to robust worldwide demand for artificial intelligence applications, as reported by Focus Taiwan. Notably, these sales figures are Foxconn's second-highest monthly record, slightly trailing the NT$946.51 billion (US$29.85 billion) achieved in July.

Foxconn, a key assembler of iPhones and a leading AI server producer, highlighted substantial growth in its cloud and networking division amid accelerating AI adoption. The smart consumer electronics sector also saw significant sales growth, driven by increased inventory rebuilding by clients ahead of new product releases and elevated shipment prices, the report noted.

Moreover, the electronics component and computing product divisions experienced strong year-on-year growth in August. However, while cloud and networking alongside electronics components showed monthly improvements, sales in the smart consumer electronics and computing product sectors saw a dip from July. Year-to-date, from January to August, Foxconn recorded NT$6.51 trillion (US$205.32 billion) in consolidated sales, marking a 39.73% increase from the previous year. Looking forward, Foxconn anticipates continued momentum as the third quarter is traditionally a peak period for the ICT industry.

Meanwhile, Apple supplier Largan Precision Co reported consolidated sales of NT$5.01 billion (US$158.01 million) for August, reflecting a 16% year-on-year decline but a 3% rise from the previous month. Largan emphasized that higher-margin lenses, featuring 20 or more megapixels, constituted 10-20% of sales, with the 10-20 megapixel range making up 60-70%, and 8-megapixel lenses accounting for under 10%. Other products comprised 20-30% of sales. From January to August, Largan's sales increased by 4% on an annual basis, with expectations of a boost in September amid peak-season demand and pre-launch inventory build-ups.

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