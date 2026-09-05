YSRCP Demands CBI Probe into Alleged Teacher Recruitment Scandal

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) staged a 'Guruvula Diksha' protest on Saturday at their Tadepalli office, demanding justice for the DSC aspirants and calling for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into suspected irregularities in the teacher recruitment process. The protest witnessed participation from YSRCP leaders, MLCs, supporters, and aspirants, all voicing concerns over the lack of transparency and accountability in the recruitment efforts by the state government.

Notably, YSRCP MLC Issac highlighted the submission of evidence related to these irregularities, questioning the government's treatment of candidates. "Teachers are revered as 'Guru Brahma', yet the Education Minister's absence at our protest is shameful," Issac stated. He cited the example of Naveen Kumar, who, despite topping the state rankings, was denied a position due to outsourcing, and questioned why this injustice persists.

Issac further revealed issues regarding the blocking of a candidate's student ID, followed by a delayed email, challenging the sequence of events. Meanwhile, YSRCP MLC Arun Kumar raised accusations about irregularities throughout the DSC recruitment stages, urging Education Minister Nara Lokesh to clarify the government's stance. Despite repeated calls for an investigation, the state denies wrongdoing, pledging to address candidate grievances via official channels, as the political conflict over Andhra Pradesh's teacher recruitment continues.