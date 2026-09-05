Protest Erupts as SAD Leaders Detained Over Corruption Allegations Against Punjab CM's Wife

Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, including Harsimrat Kaur Badal, were detained while protesting alleged corruption involving Punjab CM's wife. The protest followed NHRC's notice over a Rs 5 crore bribe to protect a rape accused. Harsimrat and others demand action against the CM's family and associated police officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 18:51 IST
Protest Erupts as SAD Leaders Detained Over Corruption Allegations Against Punjab CM's Wife
Akali Dal MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia (Left)and MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal (Right)(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Several leaders from the Shiromani Akali Dal's women's wing, including MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia, were detained during a protest march on Saturday. The march aimed to reach Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's official residence, highlighting alleged Rs 5 crore corruption involving the CM's wife.

The protest was prompted by a National Human Rights Commission notice to Gurpreet Kaur, Mann's wife, after claims surfaced that she received Rs 5 crore to allegedly shield a rape accused. Harsimrat Kaur Badal criticized the Chief Minister and his family for not addressing the issue, arguing that women's dignity in the state is compromised.

Badal questioned the absence of formal charges against Gurpreet Kaur and her brother-in-law, Amardeep Singh, and raised concerns about alleged police complicity. Citing accusations of aiding serious criminals to leave the country, she demanded accountability. The SAD has also sought a CBI inquiry, submitting a dossier to Punjab Governor Gulab Singh Kataria.

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