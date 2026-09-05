TCS HyperVault AI Campus: Hyderabad's Leap into the Global AI Scene

Tata Consultancy Services' subsidiary, HyperVault AI Data Center Ltd, has announced plans to develop an AI data center campus with a capacity of up to 1 gigawatt in Hyderabad. The initiative will see an investment of up to Rs 70,000 crore, with HyperVault and partners steering the project. Securing 264 acres, the mega-campus will take shape in phases dictated by market demand and technological needs, according to TCS' exchange filing on Saturday.

The custom-built campus aims to serve leading AI companies and hyperscalers, accommodating high-density GPU deployments for AI training, inference, and advanced computing workloads. Expected to be among India's largest and most sophisticated AI infrastructure campuses, the site will incorporate green energy and water-neutral designs.

The initiative will generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs locally, bolstering the broader AI ecosystem across power, cooling, networking, construction, and engineering. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy lauded the effort as 'historic' for Telangana and India, emphasizing the growing significance of AI models and computational capacity.

With Reddy highlighting Hyderabad's emerging global role in AI, TCS CEO K Krithivasan articulated that HyperVault advances TCS' strategy by fusing infrastructure with technology expertise. He noted Hyderabad provides the scale, talent, and ecosystem needed to accommodate global clientele.

HyperVault CEO Deepesh Kiran Nanda explained that the facility is tailored to accommodate the expanding demand for AI infrastructure, featuring high-density configurations, liquid cooling, substantial power capabilities, and rapid deployment potential. The phased development aligns with the broader HyperVault platform, aiming for a capacity exceeding one gigawatt.