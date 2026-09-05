Pierre Gasly Clinches First Pole with Alpine at Italian Grand Prix

Pierre Gasly, French Formula One driver, captured his career's first pole position for Alpine at the Italian Grand Prix. He achieved this feat in Milan, edging out Mercedes' George Russell by 0.060 seconds with a final lap time of 1 minute 21.786 seconds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 20:40 IST
Pierre Gasly Clinches First Pole with Alpine at Italian Grand Prix
Pierre Gasly

In a thrilling turn of events at the Italian Grand Prix, French Formula One driver Pierre Gasly claimed his first-ever pole position in the sport, driving for Renault-owned Alpine.

Residing in Milan, Gasly is no stranger to success at this circuit, having previously won at Monza with AlphaTauri, now known as Racing Bulls, in 2020.

Gasly managed to outperform Mercedes driver George Russell by a razor-thin margin, clocking a final lap time of 1 minute 21.786 seconds, thus becoming 0.060 seconds faster than the British competitor.

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