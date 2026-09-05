Pierre Gasly Clinches First Pole with Alpine at Italian Grand Prix

In a thrilling turn of events at the Italian Grand Prix, French Formula One driver Pierre Gasly claimed his first-ever pole position in the sport, driving for Renault-owned Alpine.

Residing in Milan, Gasly is no stranger to success at this circuit, having previously won at Monza with AlphaTauri, now known as Racing Bulls, in 2020.

Gasly managed to outperform Mercedes driver George Russell by a razor-thin margin, clocking a final lap time of 1 minute 21.786 seconds, thus becoming 0.060 seconds faster than the British competitor.