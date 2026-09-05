Infantino Strikes a Defiant Tone on World Cup Future
Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, attended the opening match of the Under-20 Women's World Cup but declined to comment on his abandoned proposal to sell a stake in the World Cup. The plan faced significant backlash, particularly from UEFA. Infantino emphasized FIFA's role in expanding opportunities in football.
At the Under-20 Women's World Cup's opening match in Katowice on Saturday, FIFA President Gianni Infantino remained silent about his previously shelved plan to sell a stake in the World Cup. The proposal faced fierce opposition and boycott threats, particularly from UEFA, leading to its abandonment in late July.
During the event, Infantino expressed delight in being in Poland and emphasized the tournament's role as a platform to expand opportunities for teams globally. 'This is about giving opportunities, giving chances to talents all over the world,' Infantino stated, underlining FIFA's commitment to diversity and inclusion in football.
Despite being joined by FIFA leaders such as Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom and refereeing chief Pierluigi Collina, Infantino sidestepped questions on whether he regretted his recent actions. Meanwhile, FIFA accused UEFA of attempting to undermine the proposal to maintain European football's dominance. Infantino hinted at continuing to promote equitable football development ahead of next March's presidential election.
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