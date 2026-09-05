Kamila Valieva's Neutral Status Revoked: A Skater's Fall from Grace

Kamila Valieva, a standout figure skater from Russia, has seen her chance to compete on the international stage disappear. Sources report that her neutral athlete status, once allowing Valieva to participate despite the ban on Russian athletes, has been revoked by the International Skating Union (ISU).

Valieva, who sparked global controversy at the 2022 Olympics after testing positive for trimetazidine, received a letter confirming the decision. This setback is the latest in a series of events following a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that imposed a four-year ban on her, affecting her past and future accolades.

The ISU’s decision highlights ongoing scrutiny over its vetting process for neutral athletes, especially following calls from the Ukrainian Figure Skating Federation for stricter measures toward Russian and Belarusian skaters. The situation underscores the complex intersection of sports and politics on the international stage.