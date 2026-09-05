Bihar's Education Overhaul: AI Integration and New Institutions Announced

Bihar's Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, announced sweeping reforms in the state's educational landscape on Teacher's Day 2026. The inauguration of about 700 Saraswati Vidya Niketan Model Schools was revealed, targeting to bolster academic facilities for competitive exams like NEET and JEE.

A dedicated Teacher Training University will be established to provide ongoing training to over seven lakh teachers across all educational levels, including engineering and polytechnic institutions. Furthermore, Choudhary highlighted the development of an artificial intelligence ecosystem in partnership with leading tech companies, promising contemporary AI training for educators.

Efforts are underway to establish a branch of Banaras Hindu University in Bihar, expanding higher education opportunities. Significant examination reforms were introduced, aiming to expedite result releases and create a decentralized, efficient examination framework. The event also celebrated educators' contributions and detailed substantial decreases in student dropout rates.