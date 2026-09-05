XLRI Jamshedpur Hosts Influential JMS Publishing Workshop

XLRI Jamshedpur hosted a two-day Journal of Management Studies (JMS) Publishing Workshop, focusing on scholarly publishing, research excellence, and the doctoral journey. It featured sessions by esteemed academics on publishing, theoretical contributions, and career reflections, underscoring the value of academic interaction and AI in education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) | Updated: 05-09-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 18:33 IST
XLRI Jamshedpur Hosts Influential JMS Publishing Workshop
XLRI Hosts the Journal of Management Studies Publishing (JMS) Workshop for Doctoral Scholars and Researchers. Image Credit: ANI

XLRI – Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, opened its doors to the academic community with the Journal of Management Studies (JMS) Publishing Workshop from August 31 to September 1, 2026. The event was a convergence point for doctoral scholars, faculty members, and notable academics globally, aiming to bolster their publishing prowess and complete their doctoral endeavors.

The inaugural ceremony commenced with solemn rituals, lighting the lamp and a prayer song. Esteemed XLRI leadership welcomed the JMS editorial experts: Prof. Johann Fortwengel, General Editor; Prof. Shameen Prashantham, Co-Editor; and Prof. Claudia Gabbioneta, Co-Editor. Over the first day, participants engaged with various sessions, especially “Publishing in JMS” led by Prof. Fortwengel, guiding authors on crafting impactful scholarly articles.

On day two, the workshop delved deeper into academic discourse with a significant panel discussion entitled “Career Reflection and Role of Publication,” moderated by Prof. Abdul Qadir. The engaging session saw insights shared by prominent editors and academics on publishing's influence on careers. Additionally, discussions highlighted the persistent essence of human interaction amidst AI advancements in education.

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