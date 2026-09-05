Rising Threats for Young Taiwanese in China: Employment Scams and Political Risks

Taiwan has expressed alarm over the escalating threats faced by young Taiwanese when traveling to China, citing the allure of seemingly promising employment and cultural exchange prospects that might actually mask scams and political influence campaigns, according to The Taipei Times.

Straits Exchange Foundation Secretary-General Luo Wen-jia highlighted Beijing's strategy to attract Taiwanese youth through combined tourism, cultural, and economic incentives, linking them to its 'united front' strategy. He warned that China-based tours and exchanges might involve political agendas aimed at indoctrinating participants and flagged employment offers as potentially deceptive, especially considering China's challenging job market for young people.

With a reported urban youth unemployment rate of 17.9% in July, Luo urged skepticism toward claims of abundant job opportunities. Some Taiwanese job seekers have found themselves stranded without employment or lodging. Criminal networks allegedly posing as legitimate businesses could target unsuspecting youths. Luo added that these entities might employ intermediaries with Hong Kong or Macao documents to establish shell companies and lure victims, sometimes exploiting family ties. Furthermore, China's expanding national security measures could result in detentions for social media comments or employment connections with organizations flagged for breaching tech export restrictions. Detention and disappearance cases, involving over 160 disappeared and more than 200 detentions of Taiwanese, intensify these apprehensions, as reported by The Taipei Times.