Kamila Valieva's Neutral Athlete Status Revoked Amid Ongoing Controversy

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has lost her neutral athlete status following a ruling by the International Skating Union. Valieva’s doping controversy began at the 2022 Olympics when she tested positive for a banned substance. The Court of Arbitration for Sport later imposed a four-year ban backdated to 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 19:10 IST
Kamila Valieva's Neutral Athlete Status Revoked Amid Ongoing Controversy
Kamila Valieva

The International Skating Union has revoked Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's neutral athlete status, Reuters learned from a reliable source. Valieva, now 20, attracted global attention at the age of 15 during the 2022 Olympics when she tested positive for the prohibited drug trimetazidine.

A letter outlining the decision reached Valieva, yet the International Skating Union remained silent on the issue. In 2024, the Court of Arbitration for Sport sanctioned Valieva with a four-year suspension, retroactively effective from her positive test at the December 2021 Russian national championships. The revelation of her failed test led to Russia's team gold disqualification, boosting the U.S. to a gold medal win.

Despite returning to competition at the Russian Jumping Championships in February, Valieva remains barred from participating in the Milano-Cortina Olympics this year.

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