Kamila Valieva's Neutral Athlete Status Revoked Amid Ongoing Controversy

The International Skating Union has revoked Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's neutral athlete status, Reuters learned from a reliable source. Valieva, now 20, attracted global attention at the age of 15 during the 2022 Olympics when she tested positive for the prohibited drug trimetazidine.

A letter outlining the decision reached Valieva, yet the International Skating Union remained silent on the issue. In 2024, the Court of Arbitration for Sport sanctioned Valieva with a four-year suspension, retroactively effective from her positive test at the December 2021 Russian national championships. The revelation of her failed test led to Russia's team gold disqualification, boosting the U.S. to a gold medal win.

Despite returning to competition at the Russian Jumping Championships in February, Valieva remains barred from participating in the Milano-Cortina Olympics this year.