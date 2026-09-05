Mohammed Shami: Celebrating a Century in First-Class Cricket

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is set to mark his 100th first-class match in the Duleep Trophy final, a milestone hailed by CAB president Sourav Ganguly. Known for his consistency and Test contributions, Shami aims for a victorious finale as he represents East Zone against South Zone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 19:15 IST
Mohammed Shami: Celebrating a Century in First-Class Cricket
Mohammed Shami (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Celebrating his imminent milestone of 100 first-class matches, Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami finds himself at the center of an enthusiastic commendation from Cricket Association of Bengal President Sourav Ganguly. Ahead of the Duleep Trophy final showdown, Ganguly lauded the seasoned pacer, calling it an extraordinary accomplishment for a bowler hailing from the subcontinent.

For the Duleep Trophy final, where East Zone faces off against South Zone at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, Shami's record stands at 99 appearances and 382 wickets, including his best figures of 8/90 in an innings. His presence on the field is set to play a pivotal role in determining his team’s fortunes in this decisive clash.

In a heartfelt message shared on Facebook, Ganguly expressed his delight over Shami’s journey, reflecting on their past experiences and applauding Shami's perseverance in Test cricket. While Shami works towards reinstating his position in the national squad, his performances in domestic cricket, highlighted by five wickets in the current Duleep Trophy with top figures of 3/56, continue to demonstrate his enduring prowess.

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