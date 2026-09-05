Yogi Adityanath Leads Relief Efforts in Flood-hit Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of Varanasi, emphasizing the state's commitment to support affected families. During his visit, he interacted with those displaced by the floods, distributing relief supplies and assuring them of the government's steadfast support.

At an event in Vidya Vihar Inter College, Salarpur, CM Yogi distributed essential items to flood survivors, reiterating his administration's ongoing relief efforts. He noted the significant reduction in flood-affected districts over his nine-year tenure, down from 40-45 to just 14. This is attributed to proactive government measures and improved infrastructure.

Efforts are underway to allocate immediate financial assistance of 4 lakh rupees to afflicted families, with a strong focus on preventing waterborne diseases through sanitation measures once the floodwaters recede. The Chief Minister also pointed out that robust government systems, coupled with effective leadership, have made these relief efforts viable.