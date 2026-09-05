Coal India's Production and Dispatch Surge Amid Eased Monsoon Impact

Coal India Ltd is witnessing a notable increase in production and coal transport activities as the heavy monsoon rains that impacted mining operations begin to subside. According to a press release by the Ministry of Coal on Saturday, the company’s daily production has already risen substantially.

During the initial days of September, Coal India’s average daily output, impacted by adverse weather, was about 1.36 million tonnes. By September 4, this figure had climbed to approximately 1.7 million tonnes despite only a temporary lull in the rains, the ministry reported. Improved mine conditions have also facilitated the removal of overburden, a key metric for future production capacity, advancing from 2.5 to 4.1 million cubic metres per day.

The Ministry noted that Coal India supplied 322.90 million tonnes from April to August, reflecting a 6.7% year-over-year increase. Meanwhile, dispatches to power stations are on the rise. With improved weather, the company is restoring affected areas, repairing internal roads, and enhancing coal evacuation via road and rail networks to power plants.