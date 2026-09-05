Edinburgh Rockers Triumph Over Rotterdam with Resilient Victory

The Edinburgh Castle Rockers secured a remarkable 55-run win against the Rotterdam Dockers in Match 14 of the ETPL. Despite a shaky start, Edinburgh rallied to post 148 runs. In reply, Rotterdam faltered, bowled out for 93. This victory keeps Edinburgh unbeaten in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 20:17 IST
Edinburgh Rockers Triumph Over Rotterdam with Resilient Victory
Mitchell Santner of Edinburgh Castle Rockers during Match. (Photo/ETPL). Image Credit: ANI

The Edinburgh Castle Rockers showcased a formidable all-round performance, securing a 55-run victory over the Rotterdam Dockers in Match 14 of the ETPL at Voorburg Cricket Club, Netherlands. Winning the toss, the Dockers chose to field, quickly putting pressure on the Rockers as they lost three wickets in the first three overs.

Despite early setbacks, Edinburgh regrouped with a strong partnership between Brandon McMullen and Laurie Evans. McMullen's vigorous 37 and Evans' steady 33 provided the much-needed stability. Gareth Delany and Mitchell Santner added vital runs, pushing the Rockers to a challenging 148 runs.

Defending 148, the Rockers' bowlers executed a disciplined attack. Tom Curran's early breakthroughs, along with Mitchell Santner's crucial interventions, dismantled Rotterdam's chase swiftly. Faf du Plessis' attempt to stabilize Rotterdam's innings was thwarted, leading to their collapse at 93 all out. Edinburgh's victory highlights their resilience and balanced team effort in maintaining an unbeaten record.

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