Shahrukh Pathan Withdraws Bail Plea for Cousin's Wedding Amidst Ongoing Judicial Remand

In a recent development, the Karkardooma Court decided against granting interim bail to Shahrukh Pathan, who is embroiled in a high-profile 2020 Delhi riots case. Pathan had initially sought a three-day release to attend his cousin's wedding, but later opted to withdraw his request.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai presided over the proceedings, in which counsel for Pathan communicated withdrawal of the bail application. The withdrawal follows Delhi Police's response to the plea, filed after a previous court order on September 3.

Representing Delhi Police, Special Public Prosecutor Anuj Handa addressed the court, countering the bail plea initiated by Advocate Abdul Gaffar. Pathan, previously granted a six-day bail for a family ceremony, remains on judicial remand with a February 2020 Jafrabad FIR implicating him in serious charges.