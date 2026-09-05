Indian Bank's Ambitious Growth in Rajasthan

Indian Bank is forecasting a 30-35% business growth in Rajasthan for the current fiscal year, fueled by robust credit demand and a healthy credit culture. The bank's Managing Director and CEO, Binod Kumar, discussed these projections in an exclusive interview with ANI.

Kumar highlighted that deposit growth in Rajasthan is at 27%, while advances have surged over 40%. The bank, currently with 157 branches in the region, anticipates opening 20 more this fiscal year, adding to the 17 branches inaugurated last year. Potential for lending in retail, agriculture, and MSME sectors is significant, with real estate assets further boosting retail opportunities.

The Indian banking sector is benefiting from accelerated economic growth, with national GDP at 7.8% and bank credit growth at 18-19%. Despite tariff impositions, banks have not experienced the anticipated stress, and a collective effort from the government, RBI, banks, and NRIs is credited for the resilience in deposit growth.