NATO's Stand Against Hybrid Warfare: A Unified Front

The United States will stand steadfast alongside NATO member countries as they confront deliberate hybrid warfare actions, according to U.S. ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker. Speaking at a business conference in Italy, Whitaker addressed recent security challenges, amid concerns over incidents like last month's attempted drone attack at Germany's Leipzig/Halle Airport, which is suspected to have Russian involvement.

Whitaker underscored the gravity of these hybrid actions, likening them to recent events in Poland, and reaffirmed the need for NATO members to remain vigilant. He advocated for a strong, unified response to such actions, emphasizing that clear identification of the perpetrators, as achieved by Germany, is crucial.

Critical infrastructure, including energy assets, could be at risk, Whitaker warned, urging national authorities to enhance monitoring. While the primary response to these challenges is national, the United States pledges its support to allies in addressing these threats.