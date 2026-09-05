Rajasthan CM Leads Energetic Roadshow in Bhilwara Supporting BJP Candidates

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma spearheaded a substantial roadshow in Bhilwara on Saturday, aimed at rallying support for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the approaching urban local body elections. The event attracted a significant number of party affiliates and supporters along its path, showcasing the party's momentum.

In the lead-up to this event, Sharma paid his respects at the Radha-Krishna and Charbhuja Temples, invoking blessings for the state's prosperity and citizens' welfare. Addressing the assembled crowd, Sharma lauded the development benchmarks achieved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, encouraging voters to fortify the BJP presence.

Emphasizing the benefits of a 'triple-engine' government, Sharma advocated for strong BJP support in municipal elections to bolster development efforts further. The BJP has escalated its campaign efforts across the state, with the Chief Minister scheduled for additional roadshows leading up to the election dates of September 9 and 11.