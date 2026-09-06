New Zealand's Ardie Savea Sidelined: All Blacks Seek Redemption Against South Africa

New Zealand's inspirational rugby captain, Ardie Savea, will miss the final test match against South Africa due to a shoulder injury. This development follows the All Blacks' narrow 29-24 loss to the Springboks.

Savea, aged 32, had to leave the field nine minutes before halftime, after contributing two tries. His absence posed a significant challenge as South Africa capitalized on his departure to secure the win.

Coach Dave Rennie announced that Savea would not travel to the U.S. for the series finale in Baltimore next Saturday. The match presents New Zealand a chance to level the series. Both teams had planned to fly out on a shared charter for the crucial game.