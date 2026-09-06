Thrilling Upsets and Triumphs at U.S. Open's Day 7

The seventh day of the U.S. Open featured noteworthy upsets and thrilling matches. Notably, French Open champion Mirra Andreeva secured her spot in the fourth round for the first time by overcoming Czech player Nikola Bartunkova. The match concluded with scores of 6-2, 7-6(5), marking a milestone for Andreeva.

In another surprising turn, American 10th seed Amanda Anisimova was eliminated by Austria's Anastasia Potapova. The third-round clash ended with Potapova securing a decisive 6-2, 7-5 victory, showcasing the unpredictable nature of the tournament.

As play commenced, the schedule promised more captivating encounters across various stadiums. Key matches included top contenders like Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev, ensuring the tournament remains a spectacle for tennis enthusiasts.