Thrilling Upsets and Triumphs at U.S. Open's Day 7

The seventh day of the U.S. Open saw significant matches, including Mirra Andreeva advancing to the fourth round after defeating Nikola Bartunkova. Anastasia Potapova ousted Amanda Anisimova from the tournament, further shaking up the competition. Intense matches are anticipated as top-ranked players continue to face off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 00:21 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 00:21 IST
Thrilling Upsets and Triumphs at U.S. Open's Day 7
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The seventh day of the U.S. Open featured noteworthy upsets and thrilling matches. Notably, French Open champion Mirra Andreeva secured her spot in the fourth round for the first time by overcoming Czech player Nikola Bartunkova. The match concluded with scores of 6-2, 7-6(5), marking a milestone for Andreeva.

In another surprising turn, American 10th seed Amanda Anisimova was eliminated by Austria's Anastasia Potapova. The third-round clash ended with Potapova securing a decisive 6-2, 7-5 victory, showcasing the unpredictable nature of the tournament.

As play commenced, the schedule promised more captivating encounters across various stadiums. Key matches included top contenders like Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev, ensuring the tournament remains a spectacle for tennis enthusiasts.

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