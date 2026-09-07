Tragedy Strikes: Amazon Prime Air Cargo Flight Crashes in Miami

An Amazon Prime Air cargo flight overran the runway and crashed at Miami International Airport, causing at least five deaths, according to local officials. The flight, identified as Prime Air Flight 7598, overran the airport's diagonal runway, impacting multiple ground vehicles.

Among the injured, three are in critical condition, Miami-Dade Fire Chief Ray Jadallah confirmed. Two victims were trapped in vehicles impacted by the crash, while the pilot and co-pilot were trapped in the aircraft. More than 60 rescue units and approximately 200 personnel responded.

The incident halted operations at the airport. By the evening, two of its four runways were operational again. Amazon is working with authorities on the investigation as the FAA begins a formal probe into the crash.