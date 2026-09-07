Prime Air Tragedy: Runway Crash Catastrophe

An Amazon Prime Air cargo flight dramatically overran the runway at Miami International Airport on Sunday, resulting in a catastrophic crash that left at least five people dead, according to local officials.

The accident involved Prime Air Flight 7598, which careened off the airport's diagonal runway shortly before 2 p.m. EDT. As it crashed, the plane struck multiple vehicles on the ground, further intensifying the chaos of the situation.

The Federal Aviation Administration has announced an investigation into the sequence of events that led up to the tragic accident.