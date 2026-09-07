Amazon Prime Air Botched Landing at Miami: What Happened?

An Amazon Prime Air cargo flight overran the runway at Miami International Airport, leading to the complete closure of runways and taxiways and the implementation of a ground stop. The incident has brought significant disruption at one of the nation's busiest airports as officials work to resolve the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 01:05 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 01:05 IST
Amazon Prime Air Botched Landing at Miami: What Happened?

An Amazon Prime Air cargo flight encountered problems on Sunday as it overran a runway at Miami International Airport, according to airport officials. The severe incident prompted a full closure of all runways and taxiways, causing substantial delays and a temporary ground stop.

The situation unfolded unexpectedly, leading to significant disruptions at one of the busiest airports in the country. Authorities are working to address the aftermath of the overrun while investigating the circumstances surrounding the event.

Reports of the occurrence have yet to disclose any information about potential injuries or the extent of damage caused. Airport operations remain suspended as teams assess the situation, intending to restore normalcy as swiftly as possible.

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