Labuschagne Retains Spot Despite Recent Struggles

Top-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne has been included in Australia's squad for the South Africa tour despite recent poor form. Australia is set to play three tests in Durban, Gqeberha, and Cape Town. New additions include Cooper Connolly, Michael Neser, and Matthew Kuhnemann, as they prepare to face the hosts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 07:30 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 07:30 IST
Labuschagne Retains Spot Despite Recent Struggles
Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne, Australia's top-order batsman, has been named in the squad for the upcoming three-test tour of South Africa. Despite recent poor performances that questioned his international future, the right-hander retains his place.

Joining the squad are all-rounder Cooper Connolly, paceman Michael Neser, and left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, following Australia's recent series draw against Bangladesh. Labuschagne's performance in the Bangladesh series, with only 36 runs over three innings, drew scrutiny over his long-held position at number three.

Chief selector George Bailey expressed confidence in Labuschagne's potential contributions, highlighting the need for more runs but emphasizing the team's overall successful run in test matches. With a strong lineup, Australia is set to face South Africa with enthusiasm, amid the ongoing rivalry on and off the field.

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