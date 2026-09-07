Ben Shelton Shines Bright at U.S. Open

Ben Shelton, the eighth seed, delivered a show-stopping performance against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the U.S. Open on Sunday. By securing a straight-sets victory 6-2, 6-3, 6-4, Shelton cruised into the quarter-finals, delighting American fans hoping for a men's Grand Slam champion for the first time in over 20 years.

Shelton is set to face Carlos Alcaraz next and anticipates a thrilling encounter. The 23-year-old expressed admiration for Alcaraz's current form, acknowledging the reigning champion's resilience after recovering from an injury. 'The level he's playing at is superhuman,' Shelton remarked.

Showcasing a combination of power, finesse, and strategic decisions, Shelton controlled the match against Tsitsipas from the outset. He humorously noted his team's insistence on focus, declaring, 'I was focused, and it led to a solid match.' Fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium witnessed Shelton's undeniable talent and taste for spectacle, as he looks to continue his impressive run.