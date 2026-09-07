In a significant geopolitical observation, Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro has remarked that recent reductions in U.S.-South Korea military exercises might present China with an opportunity to strengthen its presence in the Indo-Pacific. The comments were delivered during the Seoul Defense Dialogue, reflecting ongoing strategic concerns in the region.

Teodoro underlined the importance of U.S. alliances, noting that Washington has provided Manila with clear assurances that its commitments to the Philippines remain unchanged despite the scaled-down military drills with South Korea.

The defense official also took a moment to criticize China, pointing out that the nation potentially exploits democratic systems to propagate misleading narratives, which could destabilize regional and international perceptions.