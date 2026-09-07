Global Markets React to U.S. Jobs Data and Rising Interest Rates

Asian technology shares soared on Monday, following a robust U.S. employment report that highlighted potential global growth, despite increasing the likelihood of interest rate hikes. Concurrently, oil prices edged upward due to heightened geopolitical tensions after U.S. and Iranian actions in the Gulf waters.

Amid these developments, Brent crude saw a rise, while U.S. crude prices followed suit. Notably, rising oil costs are contributing to inflationary pressures, particularly affecting diesel prices. This comes as the European Central Bank is expected to raise interest rates, intensifying market anticipation.

Bonds and stock indices experienced fluctuations as markets prepared for the week's economic announcements, including the U.S. core CPI report. The Federal Reserve's rate decision, influenced by strong payroll data, remains a key focus, with further moves anticipated from central banks globally.