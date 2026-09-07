BJP Leader Salutes PM Modi for Transformative Velikonda Dam Initiative

BJP's Sadineni Yamini Sharma praised PM Modi's support for Andhra Pradesh's Velikonda Project, designed to address water scarcity in several districts. The initiative promises to supply irrigation for 5 lakh acres and drinking water for 30 lakh people, marking significant progress in regional development and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 10:35 IST
BJP Leader Salutes PM Modi for Transformative Velikonda Dam Initiative
BJP leader Sadineni Sharma visits Gottipatiya Dam in Markapuram (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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BJP National Council Member and Spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sharma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support towards the Velikonda Project during her visit to the Gottipatiya Dam in Andhra Pradesh's Markapuram district. The project is pivotal for alleviating water scarcity and provides both irrigation and drinking water solutions for several districts.

Sharma highlighted the project's significance by recalling BJP's activism for its realization since 1978. The project aims to provide vital water resources to areas suffering from severe water crises and fluoride contamination, benefiting regions such as Markapuram, Prakasam, Kadapa, and Nellore.

Prime Minister Modi's allocation of Rs 908 crore ensures the success of this ambitious project, which also sees the development of a significant water purification plant supported by the Union government. The project marks a historic milestone for party workers and the communities they serve.

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