ED Raids TMC MP Nadimul Haque’s Residence in Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids across multiple locations including the residence of TMC MP Nadimul Haque as part of a money laundering case linked to Akhbar-E-Mashriq newspaper. The investigation focuses on alleged illegal financial transactions and efforts to promote communal disharmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 10:27 IST
ED Raids TMC MP Nadimul Haque’s Residence in Money Laundering Probe
ED conducts searches at premises allegedly linked to TMC MP Nadimul Haque (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its crackdown on Monday by conducting raids at the residence of Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haque. The operation spanned seven locations across Delhi, West Bengal, and Jharkhand, targeting an alleged money laundering case associated with MP Haque and the Urdu newspaper Akhbar-E-Mashriq. The outlet is accused of promoting communal disharmony and engaging in illicit transactions.

The ED's Kolkata zonal office spearheaded the operation, coordinating with security and state police forces to scrutinize the newspaper's offices and various other premises. The raids are based on an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) derived from a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

The searches aim to uncover documentary and digital evidence of financial misconduct, scrutinizing the money trail linked to the alleged crimes. As the probe continues under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), further developments are anticipated. The ED is striving to trace the origins of suspected illicit financial activities involving the newspaper and individuals under scrutiny.

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