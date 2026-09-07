Venice Festival Highlights: War Warnings, Rock Star Reunions, and Activism Controversies

The Venice Film Festival showcases important cultural moments, including the anti-war film 'Mr. Nelson, Did You Kill People?' and a documentary on Oasis's reunion. Meanwhile, Susan Sarandon discusses facing career obstacles due to her support for Palestinians. These topics highlight the intersection of entertainment and significant global discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 10:26 IST
Venice Festival Highlights: War Warnings, Rock Star Reunions, and Activism Controversies
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The Venice Film Festival this year becomes a platform for significant cultural discourse, presenting films and documentaries with powerful messages.

Japanese director Shinya Tsukamoto's film, 'Mr. Nelson, Did You Kill People?', takes center stage. It focuses on a U.S. Vietnam veteran's traumatic experiences amid growing global conflict fears, inspired by the African American veteran Allen Nelson.

In a different vein, Oasis's Liam and Noel Gallagher enchanted audiences by joining the festival to promote their documentary chronicling their blockbuster reunion tour. Meanwhile, Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon reveals ongoing challenges in Hollywood for her support of Palestinians, highlighting continued tensions within the industry.

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