Venice Festival Highlights: War Warnings, Rock Star Reunions, and Activism Controversies

The Venice Film Festival this year becomes a platform for significant cultural discourse, presenting films and documentaries with powerful messages.

Japanese director Shinya Tsukamoto's film, 'Mr. Nelson, Did You Kill People?', takes center stage. It focuses on a U.S. Vietnam veteran's traumatic experiences amid growing global conflict fears, inspired by the African American veteran Allen Nelson.

In a different vein, Oasis's Liam and Noel Gallagher enchanted audiences by joining the festival to promote their documentary chronicling their blockbuster reunion tour. Meanwhile, Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon reveals ongoing challenges in Hollywood for her support of Palestinians, highlighting continued tensions within the industry.