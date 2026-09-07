Tech Stocks Offset Banking Sector Losses Amid Beijing's Capital Plan
On Monday, Chinese stocks showed minimal movement as investor interest in bank and insurer shares declined due to Beijing's capital-injection plan. Meanwhile, technology stocks experienced gains. The broader market remained subdued as investors closely monitored developments in China-U.S. relations.
On Monday, Chinese stocks remained largely unchanged as turmoil in the banking and insurance sectors stemmed from Beijing's capital-injection plan.
Technology stocks, however, experienced a noticeable rally, helping to balance the declines in financial shares.
Markets overall were subdued, with investors keeping a close eye on the evolving dynamics of China-U.S. relations.