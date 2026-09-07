Audi's Appeal: Controversy at Italian Grand Prix

Audi has announced its intention to appeal a decision made by Formula One stewards that left the team without points at the Italian Grand Prix. The dispute centers around Racing Bulls' driver Yuki Tsunoda, who finished 10th at Monza. His grid positioning led to an extra formation lap, triggering the controversy.

Typically, a driver causing an extra formation lap is required to begin from the pitlane, facing penalties if otherwise. Yet, Tsunoda faced no such repercussions, while Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto concluded the race in 11th place, followed by Nico Hulkenberg in 12th.

Race director Rui Marques aborted the start due to Tsunoda's grid approach—though neither the team nor Tsunoda were informed they were responsible. Audi argues that similar incidents have occurred without penalties, igniting debate over the decision-making process.