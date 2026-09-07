Geopolitical Ripples Redefine International Rice Trade

In a recent survey by the Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC), it has been observed that international rice buyers see significant benefits in traveling to India, where they gain direct exposure to the country's comprehensive rice production and export framework. The study also noted that escalating geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region are reshaping corporate travel and sourcing strategies. Data from the BIRC 2026 survey indicated that around 37% of registered international participants acknowledged the impact of Gulf instability on their decision-making related to attending trade events.

The conference, set to commence at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on October 23, has already received enthusiastic participation, with 3,317 international buyers from 138 countries registered by August 30. Bangladesh leads with 336 participants, while Benin and Nigeria follow with 179 and 177, respectively. Other significant registrations include the UAE with 145, Nepal and the Philippines with 137 each, Ethiopia at 127, and both Indonesia and South Africa with 109 buyers.

This evolving trade landscape highlights the adaptability of companies amid market disruptions, strategically establishing multiple sourcing points closer to production hubs. While flagship events like Gulfood in Dubai host large-scale exhibitions, specialized commodity forums like BIRC provide direct commercial engagement. For the Indian rice industry, fostering structured buyer-seller interactions is crucial for securing enduring relationships on a global scale.

The influence of ongoing geopolitical tensions challenges traditional trade networks and meeting points. The aftermath of the Iran conflict has extended its reach beyond the food sector, leading companies such as JPMorgan and Partners Group to relocate or cancel gatherings in the UAE earlier this year. Dubai's aviation sector also faced turbulence, marked by a significant drop in passenger traffic in March. The United States has issued a Level 3 "Reconsider Travel" advisory for the UAE, citing increased risks from armed conflicts and drone activities. Additionally, the UAE recently suspended trade and financial exchanges with Iran due to rising hostilities.

Dev Garg, Vice-President of the Indian Rice Exporters’ Federation, emphasized that this geopolitical risk is reshaping buyer strategies. "The survey does not suggest BIRC attendance is solely driven by Gulf issues, nor does it imply imminent changes to established exhibition platforms," he stated. Garg further noted, "The critical insight is businesses' growing preference for multiple supplier venues rather than relying on a single geographic location for all their sourcing and networking activities." (ANI)