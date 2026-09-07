Unlocking Business Synergy: CCKLT 4.0 Success

CorporateConnections® Delhi recently orchestrated the much-anticipated CCKLT 4.0, an event tailored to foster meaningful business dialogues among the city's leading entrepreneurs and changemakers. Known as the Know, Like, Trust evening, it attracted an array of business leaders intent on discussing the foundations of meaningful relationships and purposeful corporate exchanges.

The evening commenced with insights from notable figures such as Mr. Yash Vasant and Mr. Gaurav VK Singhvi, highlighting the essence of strong community ties and collaboration for collective growth. In a session devoted to Success Stories, attendees shared their transformative business journeys, offering invaluable lessons drawn from their personal experiences.

Keynote speaker Mr. Ray Titus, UFG Chairman, delivered a compelling discourse on leadership evolution and transformation, providing attendees with a refreshed outlook on their professional endeavors. The event concluded with an Awards & Recognition Ceremony, acknowledging the significant contributions of members to the CorporateConnections ecosystem.