Generational Bridge: Gathers Top Real Estate Minds at Exponential Meet in Mumbai

Exponential Real Estate World recently hosted its 10th successful physical meet in Mumbai, uniting elite professionals from India's real estate sector. The event, which saw over fifty attendees despite coinciding with Raksha Bandhan, highlighted inter-generational collaboration and sustainable practices in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-09-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 12:27 IST
Generational Bridge: Gathers Top Real Estate Minds at Exponential Meet in Mumbai
Two Generations, One Stage: Exponential Real Estate World Successfully Hosts Its 10th Physical Meet. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai saw a gathering of elite real estate professionals as Exponential Real Estate World held its 10th successful physical meet after a decade-long journey. The event, scheduled on August 28, at Hotel Ginger near Mumbai International Airport, coincided with a significant Indian festival, yet attracted over fifty industry leaders.

The evening was orchestrated by Mr. Tusharr Vyass, whose adept hosting was a precursor to Mr. Nikhil Shah’s insightful presentation on the organization's mission. Founder Mr. Shah welcomed professionals from various generations, illustrating the blend of seasoned expertise and youthful innovation on stage.

A standout feature was the father-son duo Harrish and Krish Jain and the father-daughter team of Khozema and Alisha Chitalwala. They shared their experiences in real estate development and hospitality design, respectively. Discussions extended to sustainability and technological advances, marking the event an indelible highlight of collaborative synergy.

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