UBS Adjusts Federal Reserve Rate Forecast After Impressive Job Growth

UBS Global Wealth Management now expects the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates by 25 basis points in both September and December following robust job growth in August. Initially anticipating no change, UBS highlights the impact of Chair Kevin Warsh's speech, inflation risks, and strong labor data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 13:23 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 13:23 IST
UBS Adjusts Federal Reserve Rate Forecast After Impressive Job Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UBS Global Wealth Management has revised its forecast, anticipating that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 25 basis points in September and December. This follows a stronger-than-expected jobs report for August.

The firm previously did not foresee any policy change this year, but recent developments have shifted this outlook.

UBS cited hawkish remarks, particularly from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh at the Jackson Hole conference, along with supply chain-related inflation risks and robust labor data, as reasons for its updated prediction.

TRENDING

1
Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Global
2
Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
3
Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
4
Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta Hub

Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Cities Are Regulating AI Too Statically for Systems That Keep Evolving

Digital Governance Works Against Corruption, But Not the Same Way Everywhere

Financial Access Is Not Financial Freedom: Why Women’s Cooperatives Need More Than Digital Finance

Fear, Shame and Falling Motivation: How GBV Is Undermining Education in Eswatini

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026