Uttarakhand's Ambitious Scheme to Empower Youth and Ensure Social Security

On Monday, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, unveiled the 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana', an initiative designed to bolster the career paths of the state's youth. This scheme aims to eliminate financial barriers by providing free online coaching and quality study materials for a variety of competitive examinations, the Chief Minister's Office reported.

Targeting students in universities and government-supported colleges, the scheme covers preparatory coaching for competitive exams such as the Civil Services, Defense Services, Banking, Railways, and SSC. It also offers guidance for higher education and eligibility tests like CAT, MAT, GATE, NET, and CSIR-NET, providing crucial resources directly to students' homes, particularly in remote and hilly areas.

Adding to his commitment to social welfare, CM Dhami, on Friday, executed a direct transfer of Rs 147.05 crore into the accounts of 9,91,914 pension beneficiaries. Under various social security schemes, pensions for 5,605 new recipients were approved. The Chief Minister emphasized the priority given to social security, ensuring every eligible individual benefits seamlessly from these schemes.